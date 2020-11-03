Christmas Without Hunger Campaign Wins iFood Support for Basic Basket Donations

Recognized by Brazilians since 1994 as one of the most successful actions to fight hunger in Latin America, Christmas Without Hunger this year officially received a major boost from iFood to help raise donations this year. year, which can be considered historic due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

According to iFood, the collaboration with the Christmas Without Hunger Campaign has led to the creation of the “Pediu, Doou” action, which takes place on November 3 (Tuesday), within the app, offering the same meal value of the list available for donation to Ação da Cidadania, the entity behind the campaign in question.

Economy and Market Oct.

Economy and Market Oct 02

Also according to iFood, the listed items will be sold for R $ 4.99 in restaurants located in over 300 cities across Brazil, which are included in Black November, a promotional month within the online ordering platform.

In addition to the donation via the purchase of meals in the app, it is also possible to propose values ​​for the action via Profile> Donations, then being selected if you want to donate basic baskets, ready meals or food vouchers, choosing one of the fixed values ​​with payment by credit card.

With this, citizen action can get closer to the goal of more than 10 million reais to fight the hunger for donations until December of this year for the needy populations of Brazil.

A curiosity to close: according to iFood, since January, around 1.3 thousand tons of food have been given to more than 544 thousand people in situations of social vulnerability across Brazil with the support of iFood users and their partners to various initiatives. The funds collected were used to distribute basic food baskets, food vouchers and ready-made meals produced by restaurants registered with the iFood Loop service.

iFood – Delivery of ready meals

Developer: iFood

Free – offers in-app purchases

Size: Various depending on the platform