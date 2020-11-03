BOTA: an arts corner was born in Anjos, Lisbon

It is a dynamic and welcoming space where art is done together.

BOTA is a small art house.

The pandemic has even delayed plans, but when it comes to dancing, what you want is willpower. And the rhythm, of course. BOTA is a new space in Lisbon where will and pace have combined.

The story of this new artistic place in Lisbon begins a little earlier. Toca das Artes is a cultural association created in 2016 by Paula Soares. The experience of organizing cultural agencies and events was there from the start, but there was one project that just needed time to take shape.

In February of this year, BOTA was born in Largo de Santa Bárbara, a kind of artistic headquarters next to the Angels. The name means Organized Base of Toca das Artes. February, we are all reminded, was the last month of that other life we ​​had before the pandemic. Despite the impact suffered, with the ideas and generosity of the owners, it was possible for the project to gain legs to walk. Or boots, skip the pun.

Nowadays, the agenda is more and more loaded. There were concerts, poetry sessions, DJ sets, various performances that bring the neighborhood to life. There have been artists who have invited but also some who have already directly requested BOTA. On event days, reservations are made to ensure that security conditions are met. The rest of the time, it’s a dynamic and evolving space.

“The space is an old office, with desks, counters and wonderful conditions to explore,” says Lily Nóbrega, BOTA’s organization manager.

“We have divided the space into work areas, with different offices where people can work. We have people linked to the visual arts, photography, even architecture and anthropology ”. And then there is a small auditorium which, in this tightest time, can comfortably seat three dozen people.

BOTA operates well beyond performance hours. The space is open Wednesday to Sunday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The space has a bar, tables, chairs and a terrace, which means there is always room for a drink and two fingers of conversation with friends. So don’t worry if the first thing you see at the entrance is desks. It is not an office like the others. There is more to explore there.

One of the projects for the future is to adapt part of BOTA to a kind of artistic residency. People can be there, work and, if necessary, even show their work.

The feedback has been very positive. “People find the space wonderful, welcoming and with a vintage vibe.” In addition, it is “a very interesting district of Lisbon, with dozens of nationalities, with many local associations linked to the people”, a district which calls on a BOTA which has also come to give its touch to the city.

The BOTA agenda can be followed online and in the meantime further actions are already planned. Next Friday, November 6, a DJ set by Eduardo Morais. Saturday is the occasion to hear the Brazilian musician Leo Middea, who has already lent part of his sung accent to the city of Lisbon.