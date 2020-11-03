Disappointed! Google Pixel 5 appears in benchmark multi-core and GPU tests

When testing the GPU, on the GFX Manhattan ES 3.1, Google’s latest smartphone again proved to be below its direct competitors. The test was performed at 1080p resolution.

According to reviews of the experiments, when it comes to performance, the Pixel 5 would be closer to devices with the Snapdragon 710 – older and weaker than the Snapdragon 765G present in the model.

In addition, the device was cooled during testing, so as not to have interference due to overheating of the result, but there was no change.

The authors’ final assessment was that the Pixel 5 had excellent battery life in the background, a feature that would have been Google’s goal as it understands that it is more important than peak performance, in theory.

So, what were your thoughts on the Google Pixel 5 benchmark results? Share your opinion with us!

Google Pixel 5 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.