International

Google closes the app for Chrome Keep users and guides to install PWA

rej November 3, 2020

Google announced some time ago its intention to disable Chrome apps and replace them with PWA on Chrome OS, Windows 10, and Mac OS. Now, after a long time, the search giant has started to apply the change to keep.

Indeed, users of Google Notes application received a message indicating the control application for Chrome in February 2021.

The message says, “KEEP will be transferred from Chrome app to your web browser soon. “

Verify that the warning is now available to users:

By closing Keep as a Chrome app, Google will also “kill” an important feature of Chrome OS. Indeed, you will not be able to view notes on the Chromebook lock screen.

Another disadvantage is that the desktop version users will not be able to access their grades online. This support continues only for iOS and Android.

Either way, the research highlights giant that the change shouldn’t affect Chorme extensions. Additionally, the company guides users to create a simple PWA shortcut for Keep. To do this, just access the address given below:

keep.google.com

rej

