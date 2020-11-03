‘The best striker we’ve ever had’: Gerd Müller turns 75

Munich (dpa) – The comfort zone in Gerd Müller’s life was exactly 665.28 square meters. Because as a footballer the only 1.76-meter striker was the sixteen-meter space king. When the “nation bomber” got the ball near the goal, it usually exploded.

No German striker before and after him has reached his class. No one has scored so many goals. He collapsed in virtually every game. The attacker of the penalty area Müller did his job in stages in an inimitable way: he struck with lightning speed from the turns, falling and sat down, left or right and with the head. It doesn’t matter. The sixteenth was his kingdom. On November 3, Müller celebrates his 75th birthday.

“Gerd Müller was the best striker we have had in Germany,” national coach Joachim Loew said on the striker’s 70th birthday. This judgment also applies five years later. Even the honor day of the World Champions (1974), European Champions (1972) and by far the Bundesliga’s top scorer (365 goals in 427 games) had to be celebrated without much celebration. The sad reason: Gerd Müller suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. He lives in the nursing home for years. There he is professional taken care of.

Memory is lost in insidious illness. The nature of the data subject changes. FC Bayern made the critical illness public a few weeks before Müller’s 70th birthday, also to protect the family from countless media requests. Müller’s fate, described by many as a “bomber”, touched many people in Germany outside the football scene.

Football idol Uwe Seeler, who just turned 83 and was Müller’s storm colleague for a long time in the national team, spoke of sadness. Uli Hoeneß called the fate of the old comrade terrible. For the club boss, “Gerd” has always been more than a great footballer. Above all, he is “a good person”.

Hoeneß, who stormed alongside Müller in the great Bavarian era of the 1970s, was one of those who was there and resolutely helped even in the biggest crisis in the life of the successful professional on the sports plan. Because Müller didn’t dominate life off the pitch like the ball and the stopper in the penalty area.

The victory over his alcoholism in the early 1990s was probably the most important in the life of the Nördlingen weaver. “After four weeks, I left the cure. To do it in such a short time was quite an achievement, ”Müller said proudly at a meeting in Munich in the fall of 2007. At that time he was working as an assistant coach for the Bayern fans alongside ‘Hermann Gerland.

World champions like Philipp Lahm, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Thomas Mueller and Toni Kroos have benefited from his rich experience. It was a task that the down-to-earth miller accomplished, made happy and content. “The club is everything to me,” he said at the time.

“Without these goals, this consistency, this insight into the penalty area, FC Bayern might not exist,” Thomas Müller said this week. He himself had “unfortunately never seen the bomber perform live,” said the contemporary Bayern Müller. But he was still able to “take a lot with him” from the collaboration with Gerd, the great, at the time at FC Bayern II.

Despite Franz Beckenbauer, despite Uli Hoeneß, FC Bayern owe their strong rise to number 1 in German club football, in particular Müller’s goals. “What FC Bayern stands for today, with this palace on Säbener Strasse – without Gerd Müller people would still be there in this wooden hut of the time”, is a phrase with which Beckenbauer, who recently had 75 years old, likes to describe the importance of Müller: “In my eyes he is the most important player in the history of FC Bayern.” Beckenbauer calls Müller a “phenomenon”. As a roommate, “Gerd was like a brother to me”.

World champion Miroslav Klose has always emphasized the unique. When he replaced Müller shortly before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after 40 years as the top scorer in the national team, Klose said: “Gerd Muller can not be compared with any other striker.” Klose is characterized by a refined quality that is also inherent in Müller: modesty.

Today’s assistant to Bayern coach Hansi Flick leads the DFB table with 71 goals. But Klose needed 137 international matches for the record. Müller has scored 68 times in just 62 games for Germany – a phenomenal 1.1 wins per use.

He scored the goal for eternity at the end of his DFB career, which ended far too soon. In the 1974 World Cup final, he scored 2-1 against the Netherlands at the Olympic Stadium in Munich. “I did better goals, but the most important was the world championship goal,” he said.

Whenever Müller looked at his successors after his career, which ended ingloriously in the USA in 1982, he always wondered if a shot or a header did not fall into the goal. “Would you have cleaned that up?” Probably yes. Müller’s 40 goals in the 1971/72 season are still a Bundesliga record; Also untouched by Robert Lewandowski, the goal machine Bayern Munich this.

The former professional Bayern and current head coach Hansi Flick Munich Müller knows long. He was playing tennis with Müller, as Flick used to say these days. For the 55-year-old who is now 55, the “bomber” was “the absolute idol” of childhood: “That was the kicker coolest because he just scored the goals in front.”

When Müller moved from Swabian amateur league club TSV 1861 Nördlingen to Bayern in 1964 at the age of 18, his goals were rewarded with a base salary of 160 Marks per month. Today he would receive millions of euros. But a profile life in the days of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the daily hype would have been more of a horror than a boon for Müller.

Müller was a world star, but not for glamor and red carpets. Journalists did not receive any interviews from him. He never envied “Franz” his status as a figure of light. Beckenbauer rushed in after the playing career continued around the world. “I’m not someone who likes to be away from home,” said Müller when he was even better. On FC Bayern’s Champions League trips, he let his club at heart subdue him as an attraction for top sponsors and fans. It was enough attention for someone like him.