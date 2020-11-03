Guys honey! The iPhone 12 Pro is the most popular model of the new generation

And it looks like the iPhone 12 Pro phone has been the most wanted model among those looking for a new Apple device to make the purchase. The information is based on a report published by Samik Chatterjee, analyst at JP Morgan.

In practice, this indicates that the more robust version, which began to be released with the iPhone 12, proved to be more attractive to the public, which was to be expected from being able to offer yet another photographic option thanks to the third lens applied in the Pro version.

However, considering the predecessors, we see a change in the style of consumers’ choice, since in 2019 the iPhone 11 managed to conquer the status of Apple’s best-selling model in the world, which was also expected. with the iPhone 12, for if the direct successor.

This report shows that the sales figures are directly linked to the availability of the product for delivery to users, especially in online points of sale, which are the main means of purchase, especially in this pandemic period. According to Samik, for the iPhone 12 the average delivery time is 10 days, but for the 12 Pro version there is an increase to 23 days.

It may be that the very small difference between the prices of the models influenced this exchange when choosing, and with that, given the numbers, Apple had to expand production of the more expensive version currently in the mobile market, since needs to meet an unexpected demand.

Although we already have a price estimate in Brazil, the official value has not yet been released, so it is not possible to know how the choice of users will be when it comes to buying the top of range to the Cupertino giant.

But what about you, dear reader, would you choose the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro? Tell us in the comments!

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.