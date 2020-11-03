Direct Fed Microbial Market Is Expected To Witness Lucrative Growth Over The Forecast Period Till 2026

Direct-fed microbial contains live bacterial strains that help in the growth and development of animals. These beneficial organisms are replacing the use of antibiotics. However, due to the risk of development of antimicrobial-resistant organisms, the use of antibiotics as growth promoters for animal production has been banned. The administration of direct-fed microbial help to enhance the meat and milk production in animals such as cattle and poultry. In addition, these products modulate the immune response of animals and inhibit the growth of pathogenic organisms in the gastrointestinal tract of animals.

The global direct fed microbial market size was valued at $980 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,772 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the direct fed microbial market.

Increase in demand for meat & milk consumption and rise in profitability at same cost are the major factors driving the market growth of direct fed microbial market. Furthermore, significant surge in human population and increase in demand for protein content in the diet propel the market growth for direct-fed microbial. In addition, probiotics aid nutrient absorption by breaking down the complex compounds, which, in turn, helps to reduce the cost of animal production and increases the profitability of the animal producers. However, enforcement of stringent regulations regarding the vigorous usage of these microorganisms in animal diet and increase in cost of production are the major factors hampering thedirect fed microbial market growth. Conversely, ban on the usage of antibiotics in animal diet in the developed nations such the U.S., Germany, and the UK and rise in animal health concerns are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

By product, the lactobacillus segment accounted for 62% of the total direct fed microbial market share in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate in the near future, owing to its increased usage in the livestock diet. Lactobacillus is the most widely used probiotics in the livestock diet, as it is considered safe and more beneficial as compared to the other bacterial species.

By livestock, the poultry segment dominated the direct fed microbial market in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that poultry is the most consumed animal meat across the globe. Furthermore, individuals prefer poultry other than other livestock animals.

By region, North America accounted for the major direct fed microbial market share in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend, owing to easy availability of direct fed microbial products. Moreover, surge in the demand for probiotics and rise in awareness towards maintenance of healthy lifestyle in the region are the major reason that contributes to the growth of this market. On the other side, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the use of direct fed microbial.

Key Findings of The Study

Lactic acid bacteriaoccupied more than half share of the global direct fed microbial market in 2018.

The poultry segment in livestock segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The swine segment in livestock accounted for one-third share of the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

