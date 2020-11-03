Telecine news this week [03/11/20]

We are at the start of another week and with that we have prepared the traditional list with the programming of the Telecine channels over the next few days.

The production schedule that will be released these seven days includes the award-winning “Parasita” – a film that won four Oscars in 2020, including Best Picture and Best Foreign Film – which will air on Sunday, November 8. .

In addition, the “Discovery of the week”, on Wednesday, November 4, broadcasts the “Refugee” on Telecine Premium. Another highlight of the program is the “SuperStar Session”, which will broadcast “The Invisible Man” next Saturday – November 7 – on Telecine Premium.

It should be remembered that last week Telecine promoted the opening of its channels in all pay TV packages in Brazil, but the action was closed yesterday, November 2. We also point out that we have already published our list of premieres on Netflix, with titles that will be released until November 6.

Now, without further ado, prepare the popcorn and check out the premieres of the week at Telecine!

Judy: Beyond Rainbow – On Telecine Premium at 10 p.m.

Judy Garland grew up in the entertainment business after playing Dorothy in the classic “The Wizard of Oz”. Having trouble in the 1960s, Judy agreed to perform in London for a while in an attempt to elevate her career. Struggling to stay stable, the star remembers the ups and downs of her career in Hollywood’s golden age.

Discovery of the week

Refugee – At Telecine Premium at 00:20

Wendy is a strict immigration officer who is in charge of the case of Haile, who is seeking political asylum in the UK. With her undeniable insight on the subject, Wendy must decide the fate of this man who carries with him an arduous baggage.

First telecine

Up close she’s not normal – At Telecine Premium at 10 p.m.

Suzie is under the pressure of her daily life with her husband and daughters. When the girls decide to leave the house, she counts on the help of her friend and her aunt to become a new wife and live the adventures she has always dreamed of.

Podres de Ricos – At Telecine Premium at 10 p.m.

Rachel Chu and Nick Young are a young couple who live in New York City. Everything is going well until Nick invites the economics professor to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Soon Rachel learns that Nick has neglected to be the heir to one of the richest families in the country, putting her in a series of unusual situations. Nominated for two Golden Globes, including Best Comedy or Best Musical Film.

Superstar session

The Invisible Man – At Telecine Premium at 10 p.m.

When Cecilia finally manages to leave her abusive husband, she learns that the man has committed suicide. However, a series of strange events makes her suspect that he forged his own death and continues to hunt her, forcing Cecilia to fight for survival and prove the truth.

Twice Lynne Ramsay

You’ve never really been here – At Telecine Cult at 8:25 p.m.

Using violent methods, war veteran Joe makes a living saving kidnapped women who are sexually exploited. When he is hired by a senator, the situation ends up spiraling out of control.

We need to talk about Kevin – At Telecine Cult at 10 p.m.

Eva never wanted to be a mother and therefore has a complicated relationship with her son Kevin. Now the teenager is under arrest for being responsible for a tragedy and Eva is trying to deal with the feeling of responsibility for what happened.

Parasite – No Telecine Popcorn at 00:15

Ki-Woo is convinced by his friend to replace him temporarily as the private tutor of young Da-hye. Arriving at the girl’s house, he sees that it is a very wealthy family, led by the super-controller Yeon-Kyo, wife of an important businessman. Along with his parents and sister, with whom he lives in terrible conditions, Ki-Woo has a perfect plan for everyone to find a job in the mansion. Even so, the plot that seemed to be without errors is compromised when unforeseen events begin to occur.

Rambo: Until the end – At Telecine Premium at 10 p.m.

Almost forty years after the start of the John Rambo saga, the war veteran tries to lead a peaceful life on a ranch. But when his niece is kidnapped, he must return to active service to fight a powerful Mexican cartel. Seeing himself forced to relive the adrenaline of the past, Rambo will go all the way, even if he has to deal with old traumas.