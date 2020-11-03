Godfall needs 12 GB of VRAM on the PC to run 4K textures with maximum quality

Although it was billed as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, Godfall is one of the many games of this new generation arriving not only for the Sony console but also for the PC, and although the game may not work natively in 4K at 120 fps on the PS5. , those who wish to run the title on the computer will need specifications that are still hard to come by.

In a new video posted on the AMD channel, Keith Lee, CEO of Counterplay Games, revealed that in order for Godfall to run in 4K resolution on PC, the game will need high-powered hardware resources. To run some of the moments seen in the video, graphics memory with 12 GB of VRAM was required to function properly.

For comparison, Nvidia’s already very powerful RTX 3080 may not run Godfall in 4K Ultra with a stable frame rate per second because the card adopts 10GB of VRAM. Still, rumors have it that Nvidia is planning an edition with 20 GB of VRAM for the RTX 3080, allowing the game to run smoothly.

We also see some of the game’s extremely detailed environments, along with the high fidelity of detail, highlighted by the use of the new DirectX 12 Ultimate and AMD FidelityFX for more realistic lighting, in addition to the native 4K resolution textures that make the the game needs a huge amount of bandwidth.

For the minimum specifications, the developer recommends using an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600 processor with 12 GB of RAM and 8 GB of AMD Radeon RX 580 or 6 GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. For recommended requirements, we need AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700 processor, 16GB RAM and Radeon RX 5700 XT with 8GB or GeForce GTX 1080 TI with 11GB.

Godfall will be released on November 12 for PC (exclusive to the Epic Games Store) and PlayStation 5. With the worldwide launch of the Sony console scheduled for November 19, Brazilians will only be able to play the title on PS5 on that date.