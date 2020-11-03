Google announces use of optimized codec on Android TV, photos and more to come

Android TV will receive a lot of improvements, Google has already announced a lot with the arrival of Android 11 for TVs and today we have a lot more for TVs than for other devices.

The announcement was made by Google’s Matt Frost during an AV1 codec conference that was made official in 2017 and promises to optimize video streaming by reducing data consumption by up to 30% without harming image quality.

To keep up to date, know that the codec has been available on compatible televisions since April 2020. Together in this AV1 club are also Google Chrome, YouTube for mobile, Netflix, Facebook and Vimeo.

Today, Frost announced that the codec is now also available for the Duo calling service, Android for mobile, Chrome and YouTube, and is expected to arrive soon on Photos, Meet, Google Play Movies, Android TV and Stadia.

According to him, Google plans to implement the use of AV1 in all of its services that use streaming videos. Unfortunately, it was not clear when or how this should happen. Representatives from Amazon, Intel, Netflix, Facebook and Tencent were also present at the conference, all with the same goal of implementing the codec in their services, so it is very likely that we will see some major improvements. in streaming in the coming months.

Do you use a streaming service? Tell us in the comments.