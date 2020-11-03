Sports

Bayern's Alaba seemingly too expensive for Real and Barca

rej November 3, 2020

Madrid (AP) – A possible transfer of David Alaba from German record champion FC Bayern Munich to Real Madrid or FC Barcelona is unlikely, according to Spanish sports media.

There was probably a lack of money, the newspapers wrote. There is constant speculation that the two Spanish clubs are possible targets for Alaba.

The sticking point could be the size of the 28-year-old’s salary, the “AS” newspaper wrote on Tuesday. In terms of sport, Alaba would fit very well into the Real Madrid squad. Italian record champions Juventus Turin were also recently traded as an interested party.

Alaba himself had stressed “that the sums put in the room do not correspond to the truth”. Bayern president Herbert Hainer announced on Sunday evening that FC Bayern had withdrawn what they saw as a very lucrative and fair contract offer to the defense chief after months of poker. Alaba’s contract expires next summer.

The situation at FC Barcelona is similar to that of Real. The Catalans have been interested in the defender for years. But the financially troubled club are negotiating with superstar Lionel Messi’s players over a substantial salary waiver. In such a situation, the hiring of an expensive player like Alaba is impossible, also for a post already held by the highly paid Jordi Alba, wrote the sports newspaper “Marca”.

