Epigenetics Market Growth, Size, Share, Business Analysis, COVID Reports, CAGR Value And forecast period 2023

According to the report, the global epigenetics market was valued at $630 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,321 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

The research provides a detailed analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global epigenetics market. Surge in cancer prevalence, increase in funding & aids for R&D activities, and rise in collaboration between academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies drive the growth in the market. Moreover, widening applications of epigenetics in non-oncology diseases supplement the growth. However, high initial cost of instruments and scarcity of trained professionals limit the growth of this market. Moreover, untapped potential in emerging economies offer lucrative opportunities in the market.

Key Findings of the Epigenetics Market:

The kit & assays product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017–2023.

Based on applications, the oncology segment would register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The academic & government research institutes segment garnered the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominant share in the future.

North America contributed the highest market share in the global epigenetics market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific would experience the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023.

Instruments in epigenetics are projected to grow at the fastest rate

Based on product, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, supplemented by the increasing use of instruments in the analytical and life-science industry. However, the kits & assays segment occupied more than one-third of the global market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout 2023.

Academic & government research institutes are expected to dominate the market

Based on end user, academic & government research institutes is anticipated to remain the dominant segment throughout the forecast period owing to rise in demand for extraction services, library preparation, methylation services, and clinical grade-targeted sequencing among researchers and scientists. However, the biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Key market players The key players analyzed in the report include Abcam plc., Illumina, QIAGEN N.V., Merck & Co., New England Biolabs, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Active Motif. Diagenode, Inc., and Zymo Research Corporation. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Asia-Pacific to encounter the highest growth in the near future

As the markets in developed countries are almost saturated, Asia-Pacific is projected to provide major opportunities to venture capitalists and investors throughout the forecast period. The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.8%, driven by significant developments by China and Japan towards incorporating new technologies in healthcare.

