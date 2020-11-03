Metabolomics Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Covid 19 Analysis, Scope, forecast period 2023

The global metabolomics market accounted for $1,379 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $3,301 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2023. North America was the highest contributor to the global metabolomics market in 2016; while, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

The growth of the global metabolomics market is driven by rise in prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, an upsurge in R&D investment for the development of metabolomics, and an increase in demand for personalized medicine. However, the lack of skilled professionals in the field along with the astronomical price of metabolomic instruments hampers market growth. Nonetheless, the immense potential of metabolomics in disease diagnostics and its growing prospect in human nutrition would create lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future.

The biomarker discovery segment contributed to the highest market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Advancements in quantification methods & technologies along with rising in concerns regarding the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer would fuel the growth of this segment.

Key Findings of the Metabolomics Market:

The drug discovery segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The biomarker discovery segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance in the near future.

North America dominated the global market in 2016.

China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key market players

The key players analyzed in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Bruker Corporation, Leco Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

North America held the major market share in 2017, owing to a surge in R&D investments and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities. In addition, a rise in usage of experimental medicines and the increase in the adoption of metabolomics for precision medicine fuel the growth. However, Asia-pacific would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in the adoption of metabolomics in medical research and an increase in government initiatives for finding cost-effective treatments for chronic diseases.

