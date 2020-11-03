Xbox: consoles, accessories and game promotions at Deals with Gold [Semana 03/11/20]

It’s not news that every Tuesday we get our already traditional compilation of the top offerings currently rolling out for fans of Microsoft’s console, the Xbox, which had recently confirmed the drop in prices ahead of launch. official in the country.

Like all the previous ones, the offers are separated by categories (consoles, accessories, physical and digital games), it should be noted that in the latter case, the games are sold by Microsoft itself as part of the Deal with Gold program.

It should also be remembered here that the values ​​mentioned below consider the time of publication of this article, without any guarantee as to their long-term maintenance, depending exclusively on the stock and campaigns of the mentioned sites.

Okay, enough talk and let’s move on to promotions. Good shopping!