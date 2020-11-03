BusinessHealthIndustriesInternational
Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2020 – 2023 Business Outlook With Covid 19 Outlook Reports, Growth, Trends, Scope
Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market are expected to reach $13,938 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.0 % during the forecast period, 2019-2023.
The factors propelling the nerve repair and regeneration market are rise in geriatric population, growing prevalence of neurological and epidemic disorders, and introduction of novel and innovative products for nerve repair and regeneration. However, stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals, lack of skilled professionals, and high cost of the devices restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific are likely to offer immense growth opportunities to the market players.
North America is expected to dominate the global nerve repair and regeneration market during the forecast period. However, the market is growing at a faster rate in the developing countries, owing to the increase in the number of patients suffering from neurological diseases and improvement in the healthcare facilities.
Among surgeries, the neuromodulation surgery segment accounted for 55.3% of the market share in 2017. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The other surgery types mentioned in the report are direct neuropathy, nerve grafting, and stem cell therapy.
The report also profiles key players involved in the global nerve repair and regeneration market, such as
- AxoGen Inc. (U.S.),
- Baxter International (U.S.),
- Boston Scientific Incorporation (U.S.),
- Cyberonics Inc. (U.S.),
- Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.),
- Medtronic Plc. (U.S.),
- Orthomed S.A.S. (France),
- Polyganics B.V. (Netherlands),
- Jude Medical (U.S.),
- Stryker Corporation (U.S.).
They have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.
The complex, delicate structures that make up the nervous system-the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves are susceptible to various types of injury ranging from trauma to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and multiple system atrophy. Peripheral nerves link your brain and spinal cord to the other parts of your body, such as your muscles and skin.
