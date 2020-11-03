Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2020 – 2023 Business Outlook With Covid 19 Outlook Reports, Growth, Trends, Scope

Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market are expected to reach $13,938 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.0 % during the forecast period, 2019-2023.

The factors propelling the nerve repair and regeneration market are rise in geriatric population, growing prevalence of neurological and epidemic disorders, and introduction of novel and innovative products for nerve repair and regeneration. However, stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals, lack of skilled professionals, and high cost of the devices restrict the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific are likely to offer immense growth opportunities to the market players.

North America is expected to dominate the global nerve repair and regeneration market during the forecast period. However, the market is growing at a faster rate in the developing countries, owing to the increase in the number of patients suffering from neurological diseases and improvement in the healthcare facilities.

Among surgeries, the neuromodulation surgery segment accounted for 55.3% of the market share in 2017. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The other surgery types mentioned in the report are direct neuropathy, nerve grafting, and stem cell therapy.

The report also profiles key players involved in the global nerve repair and regeneration market, such as

AxoGen Inc. (U.S.),

Baxter International (U.S.),

Boston Scientific Incorporation (U.S.),

Cyberonics Inc. (U.S.),

Integra Lifesciences Corporation (U.S.),

Medtronic Plc. (U.S.),

Orthomed S.A.S. (France),

Polyganics B.V. (Netherlands),

Jude Medical (U.S.),

Stryker Corporation (U.S.).

They have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

