Biomarker in Cancer Market 2020 Analysis, Scope, Trends, Industry Analysis, major segments, and competitive scenarios And Forecast 2027

The Global Cancer Biomarkers market generated $10.94 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $26.97 billion by 2027, potraying a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Surge in number of patients suffering from various types of cancers such as prostate, breast, and lung cancer, rise in number of clinical trials, and high accuracy & reliability drive the growth of the global cancer biomarkers market. However, high cost associated with drug development and fatal effects of cancer drug therapy restrain the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in cancer therapy and focus on advanced treatment protocols are expected to create new growth opportunities for the market players.

COVID-19 scenario-

Prevention of cancer by analyzing various cancer biomarkers using different diagnostic methods is an effective approach to obtain quick results for the treatment.So, although a number of industries have been badly affected by the pandemic, the medical diagnostics industry has, quite naturally, not confronted the impacts on a severe note.

However, the global lockdown has led to postponement of the procedures and accordingly, there’s been a short-term decline in the revenue rate in cancer biomarkers market. But, it’s expected that the market would experience massive gains through the end of the pandemic.

Based on profiling technology, the omic technologies segment accounted for more than half of the total cancer biomarkers market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance by 2027. However, the immunoassays segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Based on biomolecule, the genetic biomarkers segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, glyco-biomarkers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Frontrunners in the industry-

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Exact Sciences Corporation

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Qiagen N.V.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Siemens AG

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global cancer biomarkers market based on profiling technology, biomolecule, cancer type, application, and region.

