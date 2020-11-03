3DMark launches new benchmark test option dedicated to ray tracing

Technologies involving the video card test system are being revamped due to developments in the latest models, such as AMD’s Radeon RX 6000, announced last week, and Geforce RTX versions. 30 from Nvidia, which arrived just before.

Focusing on test accuracy, 3DMark benchmark software announced the launch of a new feature that will allow deeper analysis of Ray Tracing, which is part of 3D development that aims to make environments and characters more realistic. of a game.

In addition to showing more organized data, this new test will allow a more efficient comparison between the GPUs developed by AMD and Nvidia, which are the only manufacturers to compete in this gamer scenario, making the choice of users even more assertive.

“The DirectX Raytracing function test was designed to make raytracing the limited factor. Rather than relying on traditional rendering, the entire scene is tracked and drawn in one pass. The result of the test depends entirely. Ray tracing performance, “UL reports.

Within the benchmark, it is possible to know how Ray Tracing behaves in different resolutions, as well as in short and long distance scenarios, where rendering requires a little more general efficiency, in addition to the capacity of the images generated. in the process, which ends up helping differentiate one video card from another. The purchase of 3DMark can be made on Steam, for R $ 57.99.