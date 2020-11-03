‘Corrupt City’: No one escapes Netflix’s thriller sensation unscathed

The film directed by a former police officer is one of the highlights of the moment on the streaming platform.

An action packed movie.

Marseille is a violent city. The city on the south coast of France combines the Mediterranean landscape with stories of poverty, violence and corruption. The location made Marseille a gateway for drugs to Europe and it paved the way for stories of the criminal underworld, with gangs fighting to control drug trafficking.

Over the past decade, the city has recorded dozens of homicides a year, but in August 2017 things reached a different proportion, with a gang war causing more than a dozen deaths in the space of ‘a month, many of which fell under Kalashnikov bullets. .

It is this dark side of Marseille that served as the basis for “Corrupted City” (“Bronx” in the original title), a French thriller which debuted on October 30 on Netflix and which has meanwhile reserved a place. at the top of the choices of platform users. In Portugal, it is one of the most viewed content in recent days.

The film is written and directed by Olivier Marchal, a former policeman who, for more than two decades, between cinema and television, has revitalized the French thriller. The cast has several important names in French cinema. Among others, we find Lannick Gautry, whom the Portuguese should recognize from the success “A Gaiola Dourada”; Jean Reno, with a career shared between France and Hollywood; or Claudia Cardinale, the beautiful Jill of the classic “Happened in the West”, by Sergio Leone, who is a veteran here, in the role of matriarch of a mafia family.

A beautiful French production.

In “Corrupt City”, some testosterone abounds. The police appear there, with the beard of someone who hasn’t slept well in a while, smoking and drinking. They are ready to twist certain rules but are also tormented by their choices. They have the thankless mission of fighting against powerful and unscrupulous people, often against the police hierarchy itself and with close colleagues who, between blackmail and corruption, often work on the wrong side of the law.

These dynamics are not new in the world of Olivier Marchal, he who grew up in a Jesuit school and who, before his appointments to Caesar and the success of the series “Braquo”, had his own experience as a police officer.

In “Le Monde”, in 2019, he recounted how cinema and the legal world mixed together like an illusion while growing up. “I was brought up in the guilt of God to watch us. Which brought me a lot of neurosis, ”he says. Later, as a policeman, reality came by trying to mix the two worlds. It all started as an actor.

“Very quickly, I felt a feeling of uselessness, a lack of respect for the hierarchy, the public, the politicians. People insulted us, spat on us, ”he recalls. For seven years he asked to take the night shift. During the day, he took acting lessons, entering the stages on stage. At night the crime scenes were different when he came into contact with Bairro 13, one of the poorest neighborhoods not only in Marseille, but in the whole country.

The French director told the French newspaper that he was even a friendly type with criminals, except when it came to cases where the victims were children or the elderly. He even left money for the families of detainees after searches, aware of how someone was taken, innocently, by the actions of others. He saw dead bodies, met colleagues who committed suicide, was with a young man in shock after witnessing the murder of his parents. “These images are for life. I challenge anyone to maintain a semblance of serenity, ”he told the French newspaper.

In 1992, arrested by a colleague from the judicial police who was already collaborating on film productions, he was challenged to follow another passion. He continued as an actor, picked up cameras around the turn of the 21st century and since then has made a name for himself with his own brand, with stories of violence and police officers overwhelmed but resistant to the world around them.

With “36 Anti-Corruption”, from 2004, he launched himself definitively, winning several Oscar nominations in France. Since then, between cinema and television, the lessons of the past have been transfigured on the screen. From that moment on, the 61-year-old director still maintains an intense routine and the habit of only sleeping three or four hours at night. “I need to be overwhelmed, it keeps me from thinking.” It’s your honest side that reaches your characters, even if they are sometimes not particularly honest.

“Cidade Corrupta” has nearly two hours of action filled with shootings, tensions, twists and turns and physical and psychological violence. Olivier Marchal’s next project will be in front of the cameras, in the series “La Promesse”, already in post-production.