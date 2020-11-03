Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices Market 2020 Status, Scope, Size, Share, Growth And CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027

According to the report, the global negative pressure wound therapy devices industry was estimated at $2.14 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit $3.34 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in incidences of neurological disorders and increase in number of VR-based startups drive the growth of the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market. However, data privacy concerns of the users hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in use of VR in dentistry and cancer therapies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rapidly aging population, increase in incidences of chronic conditions, technological advancements in NPWT devices to deal with complex wounds, and surge in awareness to reduce healthcare costs drive the growth of the global negative pressure wound therapy devices market. On the other hand, complications related to NPWT impede the growth to some extent. However, increased focus toward advanced treatment protocols and significant unmet needs in wound care are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes & obesity and increase use of single-use devices would boost the demand for negative pressure wound therapy devices.

Restriction on manufacturing pharmaceutical ingredients and medical devices would hamper the market.

The global negative pressure wound therapy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. Based on product, the market is divided into conventional NPWT devices and single-use NPWT devices. The single-user NPWT segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. However, the conventional NPWT devices held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the market.

Key players in the industry-

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Talley group Ltd.

Cardinal Health.

Smith & Nephew Plc.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Devon International Group,

3M (Acelity L.P. Inc.,)

(Acelity L.P. Inc.,) Investor AB (Mölnlycke Health Care AB)

ConvaTec Group Plc.

Olle Larsson Holding AG (Medela AG)

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global negative pressure wound therapy devices market. This is due to the presence of key players in the region, easy availability of NPWT devices, surge in prevalence of medical conditions leading to acute and chronic wounds, and rise in launch of new and advanced products. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% till 2027. This is attributed to factors such as surge in adoption of NPWT devices and rise in healthcare expenditure.

