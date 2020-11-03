We talked podcast, feminism and committed journalism with Charlotte Pudlowski and Victoire Tuaillon

They are the voices of the most listened to podcasts in France. Victoire Tuaillon is editor-in-chief of Binge Audio and author of the podcast Les Couilles sur la table. Charlotte Pudlowski is co-founder of Louie Media and draws or maybe an evening. Faced with a sclerotic media landscape, these two thirty-somethings argue for multiple views.

Are you aware of being the French pioneers of the successful podcast in the media landscape?

Victoire Tuaillon – Yes! (laughs) But also with others, Lauren Bastide (La Poudre), Charlotte Bienaimé (Un podcast à soi) and many Arte Radio authors.

Charlotte Pudlowski – Indeed, on the economic issue, a number of people have caused the podcast to be suddenly taken seriously as an industry with questions from the public. And it is true that we are both part of it, as are all the people mentioned by Victoire. But it is a long way.

Do you think the strength of the podcast lies in the fact that the unforeseen is impossible?

Charlotte Pudlowski – There are all kinds of podcasts out there, and podcasts like Deux Heures de perdues or FloodCast have actually done very little. Even if they are not live, the contingencies are often kept during the edit.

Victoire Tuaillon – There are also plenty of reasons for this to work properly. The podcast has very different codes than the radio. First of all, podcasts are made by younger people, mostly women. And then there’s this almost infinite possibility to rework the form, be it an interview or another.

It is a format, certainly very assembled, but also remains a bit traditional, depending on the production conditions. For Les Couilles sur la table I started recording without a sound engineer, on a table and therefore close to my conversation partner. And I think this setup already creates a different tone compared to radio, a much more intimate atmosphere.

Les Couilles sur la table, La Poudre, Un podcast à soi… are among the first podcasts to have a great success. Isn’t the podcast what feminism has been missing in recent years?

Victoire Tuaillon – All major feminist waves have always been guided by the media. In the 1970s, self-printed newspapers, flyers and feminist posters proliferated. And it is true that the podcast played this role before the 2010s. But we must also not forget the importance of social networks and videos.

What makes the podcast unique today is that its explosion is linked to the increased voice of women in the public space. Taking back control of our own stories and spreading them across borders without worrying about the image we are sending back – and thus our body – is very strong.

