Samsung Care Plus can benefit from a warranty policy against theft and loss of mobile phones

In May of this year, Samsung launched the Care Plus service in Brazil, which offers a guarantee against certain contingencies that may arise with its users’ cell phones, such as theft and robbery or even accidental device failures. .

Now, according to information from XDA developers, based on a teardown performed by the Samsung Shop app for Android, theft and loss coverage may soon be added to the South Korean mobile phone warranty service.

The new lines discovered by the team reveal that this coverage can be released for an additional charge in the subscription of the service. Plus, plans can be signed with 36 month coverage, which can be canceled at any time.

It is important to point out that in Brazil, Samsung Care Plus already offers coverage against theft and robbery, but this benefit is not yet offered in other countries, such as the United States for example. Even so, adding loss coverage can be a welcome addition in our country, as the company explains that this type of situation is not protected by the terms of service.

In addition to offering the service for their smartphones, Samsung is also making Care Plus available for other devices and accessories, such as tablets, smartwatches and headsets.

Care Plus in Brazil is billed for several categories and its price varies depending on the model of the mobile phone, tablet or watch and also depending on the categories of protection, such as theft and robbery, damage accidental, extended warranty or the combination of accidental damage and theft and theft.

To quote or subscribe to the service, all you have to do is access the dedicated Samsung Care Plus page and provide the information requested on site.