They are all dedicated to bookstores and record stores

Les Inrocks and Nova are mobilizing alongside bookstores and record stores. On lesinrocks.com, find book retailers’ book recommendations that link to the click and collect from each, testimonials from artists who talk about the record stores and bookstores who trained them, professional analytics.

Every Friday, Radio Nova in Super Nova opens its antenna for all independent record stores in France and elsewhere. Every day at 9:20 AM and 4:20 PM recommendations from an independent bookstore and record store. And other gatherings to support these vital businesses. #rendeznousourlocaldealer #supportyourlocaldealer

