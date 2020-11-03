International

They are all dedicated to bookstores and record stores

rej November 3, 2020

Les Inrocks and Nova are mobilizing alongside bookstores and record stores. On lesinrocks.com, find book retailers’ book recommendations that link to the click and collect from each, testimonials from artists who talk about the record stores and bookstores who trained them, professional analytics.

Every Friday, Radio Nova in Super Nova opens its antenna for all independent record stores in France and elsewhere. Every day at 9:20 AM and 4:20 PM recommendations from an independent bookstore and record store. And other gatherings to support these vital businesses. #rendeznousourlocaldealer #supportyourlocaldealer

>> To read also: Bookstores, record stores: why they urgently need to be reopened

rej

Related Articles

Automatic Screen Printing Market
October 20, 2020
19

According to Latest Report on Automatic Screen Printing Market to Grow with an Impressive CAGR

October 28, 2020
1

Advanced Research Report to Uncover Key Factors of Switched Reluctance Motors Market 2020-2025

October 8, 2020
4

Coladão do Estadão: parliamentarians applaud the popular Bolsonaro

October 22, 2020
6

Global Automotive Hydraulic Lash Adjuster Market 2020-2025 (Impact of Covid-19) | BLE products, Eaton, Young shin Automotive, LuK GmbH & Co. KG, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co, GT Technologies, etc.

Close