Kruse gives new shine to the Union – penalty record in sight

Sinsheim (AP) – The bon vivant Max Kruse and the Köpenick workers’ association – along with the returnees from the Bundesliga and 1. FC Union Berlin, two have obviously found each other.

The 32-year-old newcomer to Eiserne was the famous man of the 3-1 (0-0) victory at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and helped the relegation candidate to an unusual level of play. Coach Urs Fischer would have liked not to let go of his match winner. The 54-year-old Swiss hugged the forward after Monday night’s Bundesliga game and they both smiled at each other.

As seventh in the table, Union is in a better position than ever and suddenly where stumbling local rival Hertha BSC wants to go. To a rank that could lead to Europe. The Union can further improve its points cushion against promoted Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday. “Max is on the right track. I think he’s not where he wants to be yet, but he’s working on it, ”Fischer said after the fifth game in a row unbeaten and the highest win away from the House of Lords.

Kruse disappeared from the Bundesliga radar last year after moving from Werder Bremen to Fenerbahçe Istanbul, where he was injured for a long time and returned to Germany after a wage dispute. With his private escapades, the former national player has made headlines several times in recent years – at Sinsheim he showed just how great a footballer he is still.

With a converted penalty (60th minute) and two assists, Kruse shone in the empty stadium of Sinsheim. “He has a brutal experience and brings calm to it,” said Sebastian Griesbeck. The Irons quickly adapted their previously simple but often effective style of play during their second year in the House of Lords to their newcomer. Fischer avoided the often-used phrase about the ‘difference player’: ‘I don’t think he alone makes the difference. He also needs his teammates to make a difference. But of course you saw the quality of Max at 2: 1 and 3: 1. “

Kruse hits a snatched penalty and prepares the shots from Joel Pohjanpalo (85th) and Cedric Teuchert (90th + 4). In the meantime, Munas Dabbur (80th) made sure that the Hoffenheim team equalized, when Robert Skov saw the red card before Kruse’s penalty. Above all, Kruse Teuchert played the 3: 1 in a completely selfless manner. “If I shoot myself, then he’s 99% fine. Come to think of it, it’s 100%, ”he later explained to DAZN. “We are team athletes and want to win together. If I don’t do that and we still get 2: 2, I’m the fool of the nation. “

Union director Oliver Ruhnert had predicted after the hiring of ex-Bremen and ex-Gladbachers at training camp at the end of August: by mid-October, the offensive artist would be “100% “. According to Fischer, he’s not yet, but Kruse was allowed to see the game on Monday night as an extra quarterback. “He must have walked over 90 minutes, that helps him on the way back.” The physical form of his new star is “not quite where you want it”.

“I’m very happy. But it can get better,” Kruse said. With his next 911 converted, he can now even make Bundesliga history: the 15 have been there so far, 16 clear n ‘were produced only by Jochen Abel for VfL Bochum and FC Schalke 04 in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

When asked about it, Kruse must have smiled: “Now I know even more that I have to do the next 911 to set the record. But of course I want to shoot the penalties, I want to take them – and as long as it works well, I’ll probably be the one who shoots next. “It doesn’t drive someone like the poker enthusiast Kruse crazy.