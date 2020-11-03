Hit the Chinese! Snapdragon 875 wins Huawei Kirin 9000 in benchmark test

The Snapdragon 875 appeared a few weeks ago on AnTuTu and happened to break records. Now Qualcomm’s processor has once again been spotted in a benchmark where it has outperformed its main rival: Huawei’s Kirin 9000.

According to GSMArena, the Master Lu benchmark test was found by the Chinese digital chat station which shared its results on Weibo. Now check out the test results against the Snapdragon 865 and Kirin 9000 on the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

As you can see above, the overall test value shows that the Snapdragon 875 can really beat the Kirin 9000 by just over 24,000 points, while the difference for the Snapdragon 865 is much bigger: almost 80,000. points.

However, the difference almost disappears when comparing the score of the GPU, where the Snapdragon 875 achieved 342,225 points, which is slightly lower than the Kirin 9000, which scored 344,334 points in the same test.





Out of curiosity, Qualcomm maintains the base layout of the Snapdragon 865 which is 1 + 3 + 4, where the most powerful of them remains at 2.84 GHz, lower than the 3.09 GHz Snapdragon 865 Plus announced in July this year.

The biggest difference is the processor, where the Kirin 9000 scored just 275,862 points, even falling below the Snapdragon 865 with 290,169. The Snapdragon 875 scored 333,269 in this test.

If you are wondering about the phone used for the benchmark, in reality it was reported that a virtual machine was used in the process, but rumors suggest that Xiaomi is negotiating an exclusivity with Qualcomm to supply the processor of the Mi 11 during some months .

Additionally, a Snapdragon 870 can be tested by Oppo as an 865 overclocked to 3.2 GHz, although this still requires confirmation from Digital Chat Station and other sources.

