[L'édito de Luz] Why become an editor in chief for one issue?

11/03/20

Luz

03/11/20

[Luz rédacteur en chef] Answer this existential question in ten unrelenting arguments.

Why accept Les Inrockuptibles’s invitation to become their editor-in-chief for one issue?

1. Because I was born in Tours and my mother was the mother of Arnaud Viviant, one of the newspaper’s first employees.

2. Because I loved to read interviews there – rivers of shoegaze groups who had absolutely nothing to say (like Ride) during my civil law courses, hidden in the back of an amphitheater that was a former porn cinema.

3. Because Les Inrocks published my very first press cartoon about music (My Bloody Valentine at the dentist).

4. Because even though I’m not a French songwriter, I cherish a song with Jean-Louis Murat’s head on the cover because there’s a wonderful interview with Robert Wyatt.

For to be an old reader of Inrocks has been as faithful as unfaithfulness, disappointed and amazed, irritated then carried away, angry then reconciled, and all this I have been without regrets.

