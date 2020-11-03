International

Oppo K7x has a design revealed the day before the official announcement; check out

rej November 3, 2020

Continuing the official teasers published by the brand in recent days to promote its latest launch, now the Oppo K7x, the manufacturer’s next intermediate smartphone, has just obtained the official details revealed by the Chinese store Suning.

The images below confirm that the K7x will adopt the same design already known as the Reno 4 SE, keeping the same screen with a thick bottom bezel and circular notch to house the front camera, and also offering the same set of rear cameras with the same reflective finish in two models.

As far as we know so far, the Oppo K7x should essentially be a Reno 4 SE with a modified battery. The future smartphone has already appeared in the benchmarks with the Dimensity 720 processor (identical to the existing model), but it stands out for the cell with 5000 mAh and 30W of charge, different from the 4300 battery with 65W (faster) of the Reno 4 SE.

Reports also reveal that the K7x will arrive with a 90Hz display (up from 60Hz) and a 16 MP front camera, with the rest of the settings unchanged, including three rear lenses with a 48 MP main sensor and 6 options. GB and 8 GB of RAM with 64 GB, 128 GB and up to 256 GB of storage.

Information regarding pricing and availability has not been revealed, but as the new Oppo smartphone will be officially unveiled tomorrow, November 4, we won’t have to wait long to find out these details.

rej

Related Articles

November 3, 2020
69

Brexit dispute: Britain ignores EU deadline |

October 17, 2020
10

Top Experts Analysis on Network Traffic Analysis Platform Market with Profiling Global Key Players by 2027| Netreo Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Ipswitch Inc., Netmon Inc.

November 1, 2020
38

Pre-cast Construction Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2026 – Cemex S.A.B. De C.V., Taisei Corporation, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Balfour Beatty PLC, Kiewit Corporation, Vinci, and more

October 30, 2020
1

Global Biodegradable Plastic Bags and Sacks Market Research Report 2020 | Ampac Holdings LLC, International Plastics Inc., Xtex Polythene Ltd., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Baroda Packaging, Sarah Bio Plast, and more

Close