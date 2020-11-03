Oppo K7x has a design revealed the day before the official announcement; check out

Continuing the official teasers published by the brand in recent days to promote its latest launch, now the Oppo K7x, the manufacturer’s next intermediate smartphone, has just obtained the official details revealed by the Chinese store Suning.

The images below confirm that the K7x will adopt the same design already known as the Reno 4 SE, keeping the same screen with a thick bottom bezel and circular notch to house the front camera, and also offering the same set of rear cameras with the same reflective finish in two models.

As far as we know so far, the Oppo K7x should essentially be a Reno 4 SE with a modified battery. The future smartphone has already appeared in the benchmarks with the Dimensity 720 processor (identical to the existing model), but it stands out for the cell with 5000 mAh and 30W of charge, different from the 4300 battery with 65W (faster) of the Reno 4 SE.

Reports also reveal that the K7x will arrive with a 90Hz display (up from 60Hz) and a 16 MP front camera, with the rest of the settings unchanged, including three rear lenses with a 48 MP main sensor and 6 options. GB and 8 GB of RAM with 64 GB, 128 GB and up to 256 GB of storage.

Information regarding pricing and availability has not been revealed, but as the new Oppo smartphone will be officially unveiled tomorrow, November 4, we won’t have to wait long to find out these details.