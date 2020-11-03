Fortnite for PS5 and Xbox Series X runs at 60 fps and 4K resolution

The next generation of consoles is already knocking on the door, and the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will launch in Brazil on November 10 and 19, respectively. With the arrival of the new era of gamers, new games will be available for devices, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One titles will also be updated to work on their successors.

With the imminent arrival of PS5 and XSX, developers are starting to reveal the new features that their games will support, and now Epic Games has already released some features for the execution of one of their biggest hits – Fortnite – in the new generation. console.

As expected, those who already play the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One and buy one of the new devices can count on migrating all their progress, that is, all skins, parts and achievements will be kept. on Sony consoles. and Microsoft.

But the novelty lies in the quality of execution of the title. Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will be supported to run at 60 fps with 4k resolution. However, for those using the Microsoft input console, the Xbox Series S, the resolution will be at maximum 1080p with the same 60 fps.

In addition, there will also be other visual improvements on Sony and Microsoft devices such as better environmental reaction to explosions, for example. Epic Games haven’t detailed what those reactions would be, but trees, for example, are expected to swing their leaves more or be felled more faithfully to the event.

Exclusives for PS5

Despite major improvements for both consoles, Fortnite will have additional improvements for the Japanese console.

Building on DualSense features, the game will feature haptic feedback functionality, as well as “trigger touch feedback” for long-range weapons.

Another important improvement relates to the home screen of the PS5. Fortnite players will be able to choose which game mode to run before even opening the game. This way you won’t have to run it first, only then to access your home menu and set the mode. of game.

To date, Epic has not released any other enhancements for Fortnite, but new features can be added to the title through updates over time.