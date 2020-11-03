International

?? Spider-Man: Miles Morales ?? and more! See games coming to PS4 and PS5 in November

rej November 3, 2020

Sony recently announced the news schedule for the PS4 and PS5 consoles, allowing users to stay on top of the games that will be available in November, making the hype even greater for some highly anticipated titles.

Among the highlights we have the complementary game “Spider-Man: Miles Molares”, where it will be possible to enjoy the gameplay with the character of the spider in 4K resolution as well as the different visibility provided by the Ray Tracing function in the next generation video game.

We know that November is the month with the biggest launches, which allows users to take even better advantage of the holiday period which arrives in a few weeks, by investing more in new titles to achieve more profitable because there are several offers. during the initial marketing period.

This list also brings releases for those who love RPGs, such as Demon’s Souls and Godfall, who already had trailers released by the Japanese and end up providing details on what was implemented as new to them. players. Now check out the list below with all the dates and trailers for each game!

