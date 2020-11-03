BVB in Bruges without Hummels – use of Haaland questionable

Dortmund (AP) – Borussia Dortmund will have to do without Mats Hummels in Wednesday’s Champions League third group game (9 p.m. / Sky) at Club Brugge.

“Unfortunately, that will not be enough. We hope he can do it again on Saturday, but he won’t be here tomorrow, ”said coach Lucien Favre. Defense chief Hummels suffered a muscle injury in Revierclub Bielefeld’s 2-0 victory after his two goals last Saturday. It is also questionable whether the 2014 world champion would play at the top of the league on Saturday against his former club FC Bayern.

Hummels’ failure increases the concerns of Dortmund’s defending staff during the Belgium appearance. In addition to the 31-year-old veteran, national players Emre Can (Quarantine Corona) and Dan-Axel Zagadou (Kinie) are absent. Elsewhere, the return of Erling Haaland could be delayed: “We do not know yet”, replied Favre when asked about the opportunity of the Norwegian, spared at Bielefeld due to knee problems. The coach does not want to decide on his mission until after the last training session.

As Belgium is currently one of the Corona hotspots in Europe, BVB has adapted its travel plans. Unlike other uses, the BVB does not complete its final training in the opposing stadium, but in Dortmund and does not leave for Bruges until the day before the match. Immediately after the game, it’s back home.