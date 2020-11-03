Success! Xiaomi celebrates record power bank sales in India

Like other Chinese manufacturers, Xiaomi has also invested in local production of its devices in India. The company’s strategy aims to evade the country’s heavy tax burden for imported smartphones.

Taking advantage of this expansion, Xiaomi also started the production of power banks (external battery) in India. This ended up driving down the price of devices and made Chinese one of the leading brands in the segment.

This week Xiaomi has decided to celebrate the commercial success of its power banks. According to the company, more than 10 million units have been sold in the past three years.

In addition to confirming the impressive number, Xiaomi also called on the Indian public to launch a new power bank on Thursday (5). According to the Chinese, the new device is expected to have the fastest charge in India.

Another strong point confirmed by the company is the more compact format, which should make carrying the external battery in bags and backpacks even easier. As of yet, there are still no specific details about the device.

Anyway, everything indicates that we are talking about Mi Power Bank 3 Super Flash Charge or even Mi Power Bank 3 Pocket Edition. It should be remembered that the company is currently selling around five different models of power banks in the Indian market.

Are you using a Xiaomi power bank? What did you think of the company’s balance sheet? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.