International

Brexit dispute: Britain ignores EU deadline |

rej November 3, 2020

The time for a post-Brexit agreement is becoming increasingly scarce and negotiations between the EU and Great Britain have made little progress. Now London has missed an important deadline.

Brussels (dpa) – In the dispute over violating the already valid Brexit deal, Britain has ignored a deadline set by the European Union.

London did not respond as requested at the end of October, a European Commission spokesperson said in Brussels. Therefore, further steps are now being considered.

The point of contention is the UK’s Internal Market Bill, which aims to undermine important parts of the 2019 EU exit deal. The European Commission sees it as a breach of trust and a violation of international law . She opened the procedure in early October and set a deadline of one month. “This dispute must be resolved,” the commission spokesperson said. From Brussels’ point of view, the next step would be a formal controversy.

Regardless of this conflict, the two sides are currently negotiating a follow-up agreement: a trade pact is to avoid tariffs and trade barriers from January after the end of the transitional phase of Brexit. Negotiations are intense, but there is still a lot of work to be done, the spokesperson said. He commented on the reconciliation reports in the fishing rights dispute: “We have not yet found a solution to the fishery.”

The EU had initially said that an agreement had to be reached by the end of October at the latest so that the agreement could still be ratified. The spokesperson did not want to say how long the negotiations were to continue. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will brief the European Parliament and member states on his status this week.

rej

Related Articles

October 23, 2020
13

Food Biodegradable Packaging Market: Know about Impact of Covid-19 by Top Companies like – Georgia-Pacific, Kruger, Novamont, Stora Enso, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa, and more

October 30, 2020
4

Global Patchouli Oil Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Firmenich, Nusaroma Essential Oil, BotanAgra, Van aroma, PT Karimun Kencana Aromatics, Givaudan, etc.

Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market
October 30, 2020
1

Global Thermoplastic Composites Market To Record Exponential Growth During Projected Timeperiod 2020-2026 by PolyOne, DuPont, Solvay

October 21, 2020
1

Latest Update 2020: Citrus Flavours Market by COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Market Research Store

Close