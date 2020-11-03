Brexit dispute: Britain ignores EU deadline

The time for a post-Brexit agreement is becoming increasingly scarce and negotiations between the EU and Great Britain have made little progress. Now London has missed an important deadline.

Brussels (dpa) – In the dispute over violating the already valid Brexit deal, Britain has ignored a deadline set by the European Union.

London did not respond as requested at the end of October, a European Commission spokesperson said in Brussels. Therefore, further steps are now being considered.

The point of contention is the UK’s Internal Market Bill, which aims to undermine important parts of the 2019 EU exit deal. The European Commission sees it as a breach of trust and a violation of international law . She opened the procedure in early October and set a deadline of one month. “This dispute must be resolved,” the commission spokesperson said. From Brussels’ point of view, the next step would be a formal controversy.

Regardless of this conflict, the two sides are currently negotiating a follow-up agreement: a trade pact is to avoid tariffs and trade barriers from January after the end of the transitional phase of Brexit. Negotiations are intense, but there is still a lot of work to be done, the spokesperson said. He commented on the reconciliation reports in the fishing rights dispute: “We have not yet found a solution to the fishery.”

The EU had initially said that an agreement had to be reached by the end of October at the latest so that the agreement could still be ratified. The spokesperson did not want to say how long the negotiations were to continue. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will brief the European Parliament and member states on his status this week.