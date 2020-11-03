Gboard for Pixel line gets better support for Google Assistant and auto scoring

Following the follow-up of the news visible on the official Google keyboard, we have the confirmation of the staff of 9to5Google that they have started to receive on their own online devices (Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a and 5) improvements related to the voice input thanks to integration with Google Assistant.

In these implementations, it will be possible to save typing time with the use of specific commands such as “delete” so that the text can be deleted by voice without having to perform this action via the virtual keyboard of the apparatus.

Notably, the new implementation also brings the possibility of automatic punctuation, which will no longer require users to revise the text before sending to continue punctuating and putting commas, period, exclamation or question. Obviously, along with a lot of the functionality, this can be disabled if the user wants it in the settings.

For now, the news is directly related to Pixel line devices that have the “new Google Assistant” installed and Google Gboard Beta 10.0+ installed on your device, which can be turned on or off in Voice typing> Enhanced voice typing .

There is still no information on the release of devices from other manufacturers, but it is possible to imagine that it will happen at some point in the future.