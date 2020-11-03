Cinemas, theaters and concert halls will close earlier this week

New rules due to the pandemic lead to changes in salon plans.

Manel Cruz has already announced changes.

It is not a general containment, as the country experienced in the weeks of March and April, but it is a containment. In the Council of Ministers, the government set at 10:30 p.m. the closing time for concert halls. The measure applies to 121 counties under partial containment and is already imposing changes.

The cabinet statement explained the new rules, which also impose restrictions on shopping spaces and restaurants. The measures apply until November 15 and the possibility of being renewed or updated for a new period is not excluded.

The new rules come into force on Wednesday, November 4, and one of the shows that has already undergone changes is Manel Cruz’s, which will perform at the Teatro Maria Matos, in Lisbon, on Wednesday.

The concert was originally scheduled for 9:30 p.m. but will start an hour earlier. The first session, scheduled for 6.30 p.m., will not take place. Those who already have a ticket can try changing at the theater box office up to 20 minutes before the 8:30 p.m. concert or request a refund. The musician announced the changes in a statement on Facebook.

Posted by ManelCruz on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The musician Benjamim has also anticipated the performance scheduled for Friday, November 6 at the Teatro Académico Gil Vicente, in Coimbra. The concert starts half an hour before, at 9 p.m.

Between theater, concerts and stand-up shows, further changes are expected in the hours, days and weeks to come. The Fnac site has an updated page with canceled or postponed issues. Please note that the 10:30 p.m. deadline also applies to cinemas.