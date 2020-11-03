Uncategorized
Automotive Logistics Market, Key Players – GEFCO, Kerry Logistics Network, CEVA Logistics , Market Dynamics, Production, Latest Trends, Import- Export Analysis and Forecast, From 2020 – 2027
Decisive Markets Insights brings out report on Global Automotive Logistics Market. The comprehensive report presents clear foresight of the booming market owing to the expanding consumer base and technological advancement.
Market Overview: Introduction
Decisive Markets Insights brings out report on Global Automotive Logistics Market. The comprehensive report presents clear foresight of the booming market owing to the expanding consumer base and technological advancement. Experts predicts the business to grow at a value of USD XXX.XX billion during 2020 – 2025 at a steady compounded annual growth of rate (CAGR) of X.X%, over the next five years. The market registered substantial value of approximately USD XXX.XX billion in the year 2019. Business analysts opine that the rising demand is also due to the better quality products and marketing strategies adopted by the key players. Competition is expected to be high during the forecast period.
Core of the Report:
The elaborate report comprises a wide range of business fundamentals to minutely explore the macro and micro level factors that influence the market trends. It explains the market trends based on product types, application areas, and key geographical regions. All other market impacting factors such as drivers, restrains and investment opportunities have been calculated to explain the market trends and forecast.Other significant factors that influences the development such as, environmental conditions, socio-political structures, government agencies and subordinate bodies, and competition level has been disused minutely to present idea for investment opportunities.
Market Segmentation: Type, Application and Geography
On the basis of application areas and product types, the market is segmented into four major regions, namely – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).
These regions are further sub-divided into:
- North America (the US, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World ( South and Central America, Middle East and Africa)
Table of Content
Customization can be availed on Request:
Segmentation and Scope of the Market
Market segments of the global market have been provided below to understand the bi-furcation of the market. The market segments help the reader to understand the market from all the aspects.
Main Segments and the key players in the market are-
Automotive Logistics Breakdown Data by Type
Transportation
Warehousing, Distribution, and Inventory Management
Other
Automotive Logistics Breakdown Data by Application
Finished Vehicle
Auto Components
Others
Automotive Logistics Breakdown Data by Companies
GEFCO
Kerry Logistics Network
CEVA Logistics
APL Logistics
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
BLG Logistics
Penske Logistics
DHL Group
DB Schenker
Kuehne + Nagel
XPO Logistics
Ryder System
Tiba Group
Panalpina
DSV
Bollore Logistics
Expeditors
By Geography
North America
- U. S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
Reasons to Buy a Full Report
- An insight into the market size and growth 2020-2025
- CAGR: 2020 to 2025, calculating 2020 as the base year
- Detail information about the dominant players in this segment
- Demand and supply chain mapped to clearly evaluate the market
- Apart from primary and secondary research methodology, data triangulation method is used for a clear understanding of the report
- Analysis by Industry expert
Key Points Included in the Report
- Demand forecasts and demand between 2020 and 2027
- The profile of the prominent market player along with its summary, corporate strategy, financials and recent developments
- Top Players’ Business Market Share Study
- A 3600 industry summary
- Study, insights, trend and prediction until 2027
- Exclusive coverage: COVID -19 impacts
- The market has been estimated from both demand and supply side
