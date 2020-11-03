The recording of the new season of “You” has already started

Joe Goldberg will return for a third season of the Netflix series.

If the fans of “Tu” (“Tu”, in the original version) were worried, they can be reassured. On Monday, November 2, the platform announced that the new season of the series that introduced us to the darling psychopath Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) was already in production.

Adapted by Sera Gamble (producer of “Supernatural” and “Aquarius”) and Greg Berlanti (“Riverdale”, “The Flash”), the series begins with the psychological thriller of the same title written by Caroline Kepnes. The book gave rise to sequels and in this third season, advance the magazine “Entertainment Weekly”, we can expect production developments more and more distant from the plot of the books.

In “You” we meet Joe, a bookstore manager, who from an early age shows that he is capable of winning over unhealthy obsessions. It was then that Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) first entered the store and he immediately fell in love. This passion, however, is gaining strength in a bizarre way – the kind that leaves the viewer wondering what is going to go through that weird and sometimes sick head.

The new season presents some new features, such as the arrival of Matthew (Scott Speedman), CEO of a company whose history will intersect with that of Joe. Like the previous two seasons, fans can look forward to ten additional new episodes, which will arrive on Netflix in 2021, on a date yet to be announced.

