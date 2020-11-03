Maximum Quality: PS5 running Resident Evil 8 in dynamic 4K with Ray Tracing and 3D audio

Resident Evil is one of CAPCOM’s best franchises and a new chapter in horror history arrives in 2021 with all the quality available for the PS5 which will release worldwide this month. This can be said thanks to the official game page which has finally arrived on the PlayStation 5 site revealing the capabilities of the game on the console.

The novelty is more than welcome, but it will not be exclusive to Resident Evil 8 Village, since Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will also support these technologies, which promise to bring even more beauty to the game which promises to be a great launch. . for 2021, although it does not yet have an exact date to reach the PS5, Xbox Series X and S and PC.