The true story of “Baby Shark”, the most watched video on YouTube

No one knows who wrote it, but everyone wants some of the fortune it has generated in recent years.

Admit: you’ve spent more hours than you should repeat the “dudu duru duru” from the almost Machiavellian chorus of “Baby Shark”. At one point, he even wondered if it was the right time to schedule a consultation with the psychiatrist. Well, you’re not alone in this fight, because the video officially won this Monday, November 2, the most viewed title ever on YouTube – and leaves a legacy of parents on the verge of insanity.

Reaching over 7.05 billion views, he devoured Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” and ultimately won the trophy. The arrival at the top was only late. Everyone knew that sooner or later children all over the world would give the theme victory.

Launched on YouTube in 2016 by the South Korean educational entertainment company SmartStudy – in this case by the branch dedicated to the youngest, PinkFong. It spread throughout Asia, arrived in Europe, and eventually conquered the planet, thanks to versions that celebrities insisted on reproducing in their programs.

It reached the 32nd position for Best Singles on Billboard in 2019 and succeeded in almost every chart. However, the story of the “Baby Shark” begins long before the phenomenon occurred in South Korea.

With the theme multiplying around the world, with merchandising taking advantage of the children’s themed craziness, surely someone has gotten rich – and, logically, that new millionaire would be precisely the composer. It turns out that this does not exist. Or, if it exists, no one knows.

This is also why American Johnny Only wrinkled his nose when he heard the mega-hit Pinkfong for the first time. I had heard this theme, sung by the children of the fields where I was animating as a DJ, well over 20 years ago. Something was wrong.

The theme of the shark family was often sung around the campfire, with the same gestures and the same choreography. Amazed by his success with children, Only decided to create his own version in 2011.

“The version [da Pinkfong] it looked a lot like mine. The same tone, the same speed, the same melody, the same rhythm, “admitted” CBC “in 2019.

The truth is that his cover was far from the only one, because, as he explains, “Baby Shark” was a traditional song, passed down from generation to generation, mostly in children’s summer camps. .

Proof of this is the older version of the theme, launched on YouTube in 2008 by Peter Vigeant who, interestingly, also worked in summer camps.

“I was in charge of the activities and the songs and it was a six year old girl who taught me the song in 2001. In 2004 or 2005, I decided to take a camera and record all the songs. that we sang. The most popular was “Baby Shark”, which reached over 800,000 views, “he says” Vulture “.

Many other versions followed, with modified lyrics and choreography. From rescue techniques to legs and arms pulled by sharks – to an electronic version that has spread across Europe. There was a bit of everything, long before fluffy-finned Asian kids took over the world.

Noted only the similarities of his version and that of the world, never worrying about it. After all, he thought, it was a topic that belonged to everyone, not least because no one knew the author. That was until 2018, when a South Korean party asked him for permission to use his version of the theme. He thought he didn’t have to give it away, replied that everything was fine and went with his life.

He only realized what was going on when, after the ad was launched, SmartStudy threatened to take legal action for copyright infringement.

“The gears in my head started to turn. If Pinkfong’s song is so similar to mine that they couldn’t even tell the difference, and Pinkfong threatens copyright, doesn’t that mean my version should have the same rights too? », He asked, before leaving, too, a lawsuit against the company. The case is still before the courts – with no decision having been announced.