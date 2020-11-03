Young Union for Merz as CDU boss – Röttgen before Laschet

Berlin (dpa) – The young people of the CDU of the Union Junge (JU) advocate Friedrich Merz as the new boss of the CDU by a large majority.

In a two-week survey of party youth members, Merz won 51.6% of the vote, as JU chief Tilman Kuban announced in Berlin.

Foreign politician Norbert Röttgen surprisingly came in second with 27.9%, ahead of NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet, who obtained 19.8% of the vote. The turnout was 20.1 percent – out of a good 75,000 JU members who had the right to vote, nearly 15,000 participated in the survey.

Merz ranks first in all regional JU associations – Bavaria did not participate because it was the presidency of the CDU. In their own district associations, Merz, Laschet and Röttgen were each well ahead of the others, Kuban said. Merz obtained a total of 7,737 votes, Röttgen 4,185 and Laschet 2,971.

The vote is seen as a mood test ahead of the election of a new party leader, scheduled for mid-January. The JU is traditionally seen as more conservative in the party – Merz was seen as a favorite among young people even before the survey.

Kuban said that for the fact that the first member survey in the history of the joint venture was non-binding, the turnout was “very decent and in line with what we expected”. He considers the result to be personally binding. For the 100 or so delegates present at the party convention, who also belong to the Joint Undertaking, this is certainly an important recommendation. “We are also counting on all the other party delegates to the convention to take note of the preferences of the youth of the party,” Kuban said.

You don’t have to agree with all of Merz’s positions, he criticized Merz as well, Kuban said. The vote, however, showed that the younger generation of the CDU “wants more differentiation in German politics”. The JU apparently trusts Merz.

When asked if there would be other candidates for the party’s presidency, Kuban said he did not expect anything to change on the staff council. He regrets that Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), considered the darling of many JU members, did not vote, the JU boss said in response to a question. Spahn would certainly have done well. But these were the three candidates who are applying for the leadership of the party. The party conference is scheduled for January 16.

After the leader of the Thuringian CDU, Christian Hirte, presented a fourth candidate for the CDU presidency with Union faction leader Ralph Brinkhaus, Kuban said everyone had to decide for themselves whether could confide in this office. He has yet to hear any signal from Brinkhaus indicating that he would like to participate.

In JU it has been said to cut Röttgen, it comes across as a fresh new face to many young JU members. Above all, his foreign policy profile and his commitment to Europe are clearly viewed positively by many.

The joint CDU-CSU youth organization interviewed some 70,000 of the 100,000 or so JU members who are not from Bavaria, because it is the CDU presidency. Not all JU members belong to the CDU. According to the JU, about 100 of the 1,001 CDU party congress delegates are also members of the youth organization – the JU itself does not send any delegates.

On October 18, Merz, Laschet and Röttgen made their first appearance together on a stage in front of a larger party audience in a series of JU presentations broadcast over the internet. Then the two-week membership survey began. Kuban wanted to present Merz with a winner’s trophy in the form of a microphone with the inscription “The Voice of JU 2020” on Tuesday.