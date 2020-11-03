Teeth Whitening Market Key Strategies and Future Technology by Supersmile, Church & Dwight, CCA Industries

The teeth whitening market is anticipated to reach US$ 8,408.70 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,857.61 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global teeth whitening market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for teeth whitening is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising awareness for oral hygiene, increased adoption of home teeth whitening kits and technological advancements in teeth whitening products. Moreover, the boom in cosmetic dentistry are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Get sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007515/

Company Profiles

Brodie & Stone

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

GlaxoSmithKline plc

CCA Industries

Supersmile

Henkel

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

The global teeth whitening market, based on product, has been segmented into whitening toothpaste, whitening gels and strips, white light teeth whitening device, other products. In 2018, the whitening toothpaste segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, whitening gels and strips segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The oral and dental hygiene is essential to prevent oneself from oral diseases. Good oral health can be achieved by maintaining good habits and hygiene. The staining of the surface of the teeth is termed as extrinsic teeth stain. Extrinsic tooth stains are usually caused due to consumption of tobacco, frequent consumption of coffee, tea, wine, or cola drinks. Staining below the surface of the tooth is termed as intrinsic tooth staining. Furthermore, poor dental hygiene, like inadequate flossing or brushing, leads to tooth discoloration. Also, various diseases that affect the teeth enamel and dentin can result in tooth discoloration. In order to increase awareness about oral hygiene and teeth whitening, many private and government organizations conduct conferences, surveys, and programs worldwide, in order to decrease the risks of oral diseases. For instance, in June 2019, Teeth Whitening Day Conference by London Dental Specialists was conducted in London, England. In addition, the Dental Education Conference will be conducting its 25th International conference on Dental Education in July 2020 in Florence, Italy. The conference focuses on key topics like laser dentistry, nano dentistry, tooth whitening, pediatric dentistry, and others.

According to the 2015 State of the Cosmetic Dentistry Industry survey, patients are seeking cosmetic dentistry procedures for a number of reasons like to enhance physical attractiveness and self-esteem; for restorative or health reasons; to look younger, and for anticipated upcoming events like marriage. Thus, Cosmetic dentistry is a rapidly growing field in the dental industry. Due to advancements in dental technology like 3D printing, veneers, whitening solutions, and growing aging population, the cosmetic dentistry is flourishing and is anticipated to continue to grow significantly.

Global Teeth Whitening Market – By Product

Whitening Toothpaste

Whitening Gels and Strips

White Light Teeth Whitening Device

Other Products

Global Teeth Whitening Market – By Distribution Channel

Offline Sales

Online Sales

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007515/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com