BusinessHealthIndustriesInternationalSci-Tech
Orthopedic Medical Robots Market To Be Dominated By Medical Industry Through 2027
The global orthopedic medical robots market is expected to reach US$ 2,110.69 Mn in 2025 from US$ 375.49 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 24.1% from 2018-2025.
Orthopedic medical robots market is segmented by product, anatomy, application and end user. Global orthopedic medical robots market, based on product was segmented into systems and instruments & accessories. Global orthopedic medical robots market, based on anatomy was segmented into upper extremities, lower extremities, and others. Global orthopedic medical robots market, based on application was classified as surgery, rehabilitation, and others. And on the basis of the end user the global medical robots market was segmented as hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.
Get sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002588/
1. INTRODUCTION 29
1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 29
1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 29
2. GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 31
3. GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 34
3.1 OVERVIEW 34
3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 34
3.2.1 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Product 35
3.2.2 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Anatomy 35
3.2.3 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Application 36
3.2.4 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By End User 36
3.2.5 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Geography 36
3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 37
3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis 37
3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 39
3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 41
3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis 43
3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis 45
4. GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 47
4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 47
4.1.1 Increase in Number of Musculoskeletal Diseases 47
4.1.2 Rise in Funds Allocated for Medical Robots Research 48
4.1.3 Technological Advancements in Orthopedic Surgical Robots 48
4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 49
4.2.1 High Cost of Robotic Systems 49
4.2.2 Safety Concerns Associated with the Robotic Devices 49
4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 50
4.3.1 Increased Preferences Among Patients Towards Robotic Surgeries 50
4.3.2 Development in the Healthcare Market 50
4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 51
4.4.1 Rise in Number of Strategic Collaborations and Joint Ventures to Develop Novel Robotic Systems 51
4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS 51
Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002588/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.
Contact Us:
Call: +1-646-491-9876
Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com