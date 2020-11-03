Orthopedic Medical Robots Market To Be Dominated By Medical Industry Through 2027

The global orthopedic medical robots market is expected to reach US$ 2,110.69 Mn in 2025 from US$ 375.49 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 24.1% from 2018-2025.

Orthopedic medical robots market is segmented by product, anatomy, application and end user. Global orthopedic medical robots market, based on product was segmented into systems and instruments & accessories. Global orthopedic medical robots market, based on anatomy was segmented into upper extremities, lower extremities, and others. Global orthopedic medical robots market, based on application was classified as surgery, rehabilitation, and others. And on the basis of the end user the global medical robots market was segmented as hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The top 10 industry players operating in the orthopedic medical robots market of across the globe includes Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Medtronic, Intuitive Surgical, Ekso Bionics, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., General Electric, THINK Surgical and OMNI. The companies offers products for the different orthopedic surgeries. The players are engaged in the developing the innovative products so as to provide minimally invasive surgeries through it use. Below is the recent developments done by the compay. For instance, the company Medtronic has acquired Mazor Robotics to provide a fully integrated platform of spinal solutions, while Mazor will benefit from improved geographic reach and additional sales channels. The orthopedic medical robots are the devices that refers to the robotic systems and equipment used in medical institutions to aid physicians in an orthopedic surgery as well as post-surgical care and rehabilitation. Moreover, the automated guided vehicles also serves as lifting aids during surgical and assistive care procedures. In addition, orthopedic medical robots helps to eliminate the need for repetitive human assistance and helps a patient to be independent. Advances have been made in the development of robotic exoskeletons, which are lightweight wearable devices that assist in limb and hand movements. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the orthopedic medical robots market. These stakeholders include manufacturing companies, dealer companies, supplier companies, wholesalers, hospitals, and others.

The orthopedic medical robots market report analyzes factors affecting orthopedic medical robots market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, , opportunities, and future trend. The report provides the analysis for the every segment in detail across all the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South and Central America.

TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. INTRODUCTION 29

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 29

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 29 2. GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 31 3. GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 34

3.1 OVERVIEW 34

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 34

3.2.1 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Product 35

3.2.2 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Anatomy 35

3.2.3 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Application 36

3.2.4 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By End User 36

3.2.5 Global Orthopedic Medical Robots Market – By Geography 36

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 37

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis 37

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 39

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 41

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis 43

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis 45 4. GLOBAL ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL ROBOTS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 47

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 47

4.1.1 Increase in Number of Musculoskeletal Diseases 47

4.1.2 Rise in Funds Allocated for Medical Robots Research 48

4.1.3 Technological Advancements in Orthopedic Surgical Robots 48

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 49

4.2.1 High Cost of Robotic Systems 49

4.2.2 Safety Concerns Associated with the Robotic Devices 49

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 50

4.3.1 Increased Preferences Among Patients Towards Robotic Surgeries 50

4.3.2 Development in the Healthcare Market 50

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 51

4.4.1 Rise in Number of Strategic Collaborations and Joint Ventures to Develop Novel Robotic Systems 51

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS 51