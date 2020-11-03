TikTok Partners With Sony Music To Make Label Songs Available In App

The TikTok app just closed a major deal with Sony Music Entertainment (SME) to make the label’s songs available as a possible track option for creators and businesses that use the app to deliver content with repertoire. even better.

This novelty will make app users even more connected to the label’s artists, even those who do not have an account on the platform, and may even be a way to help Spread new songs so that they earn popularity even faster.

With this it will be possible to see the creators to be even more creative with their videos and challenges, allowing followers to see the different actions with other songs, since the current catalog is already becoming repetitive, in especially for those who are always updating the diet.

Right now, according to Ole Obermann, global head of music at TikTok, there are currently over 100 million users on the app in Europe alone, allowing the track count to be amplified to be able to serve the creators more widely and without repeating the songs in each profile that subscribers enter.

So, dear reader, did you like the news? Tell us in the comments!