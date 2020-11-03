National ice hockey players ready for German Cup Free Press

Krefeld (dpa) – Even without national coach Toni Söderholm and despite the unusual format, Germany’s national ice hockey players are particularly motivated to go to this year’s Deutschland Cup.

“It’s just good. This is very important for the future of the national team, ”said defender Yannic Seidenberg on Tuesday of the upcoming traditional tournament, which will take place from Thursday to Sunday in Krefeld.

Due to the corona pandemic, some nations had canceled, for the first time since 1987, only three teams participate in the tournament. In addition to Latvia, the German Ice Hockey Federation also made the third selection, the German Olympic prospect team. Since the end of the DEL season in March, professional ice hockey has not been played in Germany. It is not known if there will be another LED season this winter. Since spectators are not permitted, DEB accepts financial loss for the tournament. In addition, national coach Söderholm must be represented by U18 coach Steffen Ziesche due to a positive corona test.

“We have a very close exchange with Toni. We talk on the phone all the time and work according to Toni’s ideas, ”said Ziesche, who praised the players’ particular motivation. “We’re all hot,” forward Marcel Noebel confirmed. “Ice hockey is back to normal. We want to use games sensibly to bring the sport to life. “The tournament kicks off Thursday with the duel between the national team and the Perspektiven team (7.45 p.m. / Sport1 and MagentaSport).