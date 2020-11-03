Huawei Nova 8 SE: the manufacturer reveals the release date of the intermediate phone

Huawei has just released the date chosen to bring the Nova 8 SE mobile phone to the mobile market, which will be the update to the Nova 7 SE device, which was announced by the company in April of this year and ended up being make the company yet invest in another device of this generation, the Nova 7 SE 5G Youth.

And it won’t be necessary to wait long, as the announcement will be made on November 5, in China, but there is still no information on the marketing in other markets, which should be revealed by the brand at the time of launch. .

The banner was seen on the Chinese social network Weibo, where the details of the design of this phone started to become clearer to the consumer, but ended up proving to be extremely familiar with what has already been applied by others. manufacturers, as is the case with Apple on the iPhone 12 line.

It should be remembered that the Huawei Nova 8 SE cell phone is expected to have a 6.53 inch OLED display with FullHD + resolution, which still has a 60Hz refresh rate. What catches the eye is the fact that the Chinese manufacturer offers two performance options, one with the Dimensity 720 chipset and the other with the Dimensity 800U.

The cameras should have settings of 64 megapixels on the primary, 8 on the secondary, and two more 2 MP. Regarding the battery, we expect 3800 mAh with a fast charge of 66W. There is still no information on the price, so we will have to wait for the officialization.