Prime Minister of Brandenburg Woidke infected with Corona

The head of government in Brandenburg has tested positive for the corona virus. On Saturday Dietmar Woidke was still at the BER airport opening.

Potsdam (dpa) – Prime Minister of Brandenburg Dietmar Woidke (SPD) has tested positive for the corona virus. Government spokesman Florian Engels announced in Potsdam that he had not attended any work appointments on Sunday after the first colds and had always kept his distance.

Woidke received the medical report on the test result on Monday Tuesday morning. From now on, contact persons would be identified who – depending on the situations of contact with Woidke since last Friday – would be quarantined at home.

Woidke participated in the opening of BER Airport Schönefeld on Saturday. Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU), airport boss Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, Berlin mayor Michael Müller (SPD) and Lufthansa boss Carsten Spohr were invited. They were on a podium with Woidke.

The head of government is the first politician in the state government of Brandenburg to test positive for the corona virus. Woidke informed all state chancellery employees of the test result in an email, the government spokesperson reported. In it, Woidke writes: “Given the circumstances, I’m fine. I have mild cold symptoms. I hope for a smooth course and I wish you: stay healthy! “