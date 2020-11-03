Apple confirms date of new event and could announce first Macs with ARM chip

After many rumors and speculations, Apple has finally confirmed that it is expected to host a special event next Tuesday (November 10). Interestingly, the presentation was called “One More Thing”.

The term “One More Thing” has always been used by Steve Jobs after his presentations. Usually, the executive had a surprise product or a big novelty. This year, Apple decided to separate this “room” from its events and make it an independent presentation.

As much the Cupertino giant tries to keep a secret about what will be announced at the event, as the market already knows that we are talking about the first MacBook with the ARM architecture. See below the invitation sent by Apple to the press:

It should be noted that Apple introduced the new iPhone 12 and iOS 14 family members last month. Therefore, the high public expectation is really for Macs with ARM processor, which has already been confirmed by the manufacturer itself.

Recently we saw that the company is developing a series of notebooks, and a beta of macOS ended up confirming the existence of three Macs not yet announced. Therefore, there are also chances that Apple will present the news of macOS 11 Big Sur and even reveal its release date.

If you want to follow the Apple event, TudoCelular will have you covered completely. The presentation will be broadcast on the official website of the Cupertinho company, starting at 3 p.m. (Brasilia time).

Looking forward to the Apple event? Let us know your expectations here in the comments.