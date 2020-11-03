GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, a launch that has been postponed to December 2, 2020

Nvidia GeForce RTX Ampere

According to reports, Nvidia has decided to postpone the release of the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. The beauty expected on November 17th wouldn’t actually be planned until December 2nd, 2020.

This GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has been talking about a lot over the past few days. Rumors suggest a solution in the middle range, but it offers the performance of the current GeForce RTX 2080 Super. At the center of its mechanics, a GA104-200 GPU would bring 4,864 CUDA cores, 152 tensor cores and 38 RT cores to life. Its base frequency is 1410 MHz compared to a boost mode at 1665 MHz. We have a slightly less muscular package than the GeForce RTX 3070 (5,888 CUDA cores, 184 tensor cores and 46 RT cores). The latter was officially launched. You can find the full test here.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, a launch postponed by two weeks

According to reports, Nvidia has decided to postpone the launch for two weeks. Thus the November 17th session would be postponed to December 2nd. The reason for this adjustment is not known. There are different assumptions like inventory issues or the need to make some last minute adjustments to the arrival of AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 series.

