Hair and Care Market: Growth, Competitive Strategies, And Worldwide Demand To 2025 | Top Companies- Procter & Gamble, L’oreal Group, Revlon Group, Beiersdorf AG

The global hair and care market expected to reach USD 112.5 billion by 2025, from USD 81.3 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

Sheseido Company, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Amway, Procter & Gamble, L’oreal Group, Revlon Group, Beiersdorf AG, Naturacosmeticos SA, Conair Corporation, Goody Products, Yves Rocher, and Cadiveu Professional USA, Kao Corporation, Marico Limited, Aveda Corporation, Henkel Corporation, Combe Incorporated, Avon, Olaplex, and Pai Shau, among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

The adoption of professional hair care therapies and products

The wide fluctuations in hair styling trends are driving the global professional hair care market.

The youth following the celebrities and leaders trends in the hair and care product

Increasing professional work culture, personal grooming and appearance have become one of the primary concerns of people, as they want to maintain a professional outlook.

Market Segmentation: Global Hair and Care Market

The global hair and care market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel and geography.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into colorants, hair spray, shampoos.

On the basis of distribution, the market is classified into direct selling, hypermarkets & retail chains, e-commerce.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Some of the major objectives of this report:

1) To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Hair and Care Market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting market growth. To analyze the Hair and Care Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analyses, etc.

3. To provide historically and forecast revenue of the Hair and Care Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

4. Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Hair and Care Market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2106, L’Oreal (France) inaugurated its new Research & Innovation Center to study African hair and skin specificities as well as the beauty routines and expectations of sub- Saharan consumers. It hosted product development, evaluation and advanced research teams and will employ scientists from the fields of chemistry, chemical engineering, physiology, cosmetology and biochemistry.

Pierre Fabre Dermo-cosmétique Japon Co., Ltd. (France) has established its first R&D center outside France, Asia Innovation Center PFDC, in Tokyo to develop products targeted at Japanese and Asian markets. “Avène Hydrance Water Gel-in-cream” an all-in-one moisturizing gel in the company’s basic skin-care product line developed by this center has registered a sales volume of 250,000 in a half year and is opening up Asian markets.

