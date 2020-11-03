Healthcare Asset Management Market: Size, Insights, Trends, Outlook To 2025 | Top Players- Elpas, Radianse, Versus Technology, Vizbee RFID Solutions

The Global Healthcare Asset Management Market is expected to reach USD 37,642 million by 2025, from USD 7,500 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 34.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

Aeroscout Industrial, Ekahau Awarepoint Corporation, Elpas, Radianse, Versus Technology Vizbee RFID Solutions, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Thingmagic, Sonitor Technologies, IBM Corporation, Ekahau Awarepoint Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, and GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation as among others.

The universal Healthcare Asset Management Market report conveys in-depth market study and future prospects of the Healthcare Asset Management industry. Furthermore, the market report gives all the CAGR projections of the historic year 2018, base year 2019, and estimate time of 2020 – 2025. The market study and analysis of this report also lends a hand to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. This credible Healthcare Asset Management Market report has been prepared with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers.

The global Healthcare Asset Management Market analysis report includes all the company profiles of the major players and brands. The analysis covers noteworthy information which makes the entire report a convenient asset for administrators, investigators, industry specialists, and other key individuals. It provides an access and self-dissected study alongside diagrams and tables to help comprehend market patterns, drivers and market difficulties. The market report comprises of a number of market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Every possible effort has been made when research and analysis is performed to prepare this Healthcare Asset Management Market research document.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Strong concerns for patient safety

Decreasing cost of hardware and software

Technological advancements

Increasing use in the pharmaceutical industry

Technical and operational issues

Privacy and ethical concerns

Initial investment requirements

Market Segmentation: Global Healthcare Asset Management Market

The global healthcare asset management market is segmented based on product, application and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into FID in hospitals, real-time location systems (RTLS), infrared and ultrasound tags, RFID in the pharmaceutical industry segment is further sub-segmented on the basis of hardware and software.

On the basis of application the market is classified into hospital asset management, pharmaceuticals asset management.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Key Pointers Covered in Healthcare Asset Management Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2018 – 2025

Market Size

Market Standards and Changes

Market Trials in Different Regions

Market Requirements in Different Regions

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different regions

Sales Data for Market Competitors

Key Vendors and Disruptors Study

Supply Chain Competiveness

Value Chain Analysis

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2011, Awarepoint Corporation, which is one the leading provider of real-time location system (RTLS) solutions for hospitals had acquired Patient Care Technology Systems (PCTS The combined organization, of Awarepoint’s and ZigBee based technology platform with PCTS’s best-in-class software platform and clinical applications will provide the industry’s leading all-inclusive enterprise-wide RTLS solution. PCTS currently serves 60 hospitals, while Awarepoint is installed at 93 hospitals and manages 150,627 assets, by far the most assets under management by a single company.

In April 2016, Midmark Corporation had acquired Versus Technology, Inc. The company most-deploys real-time locating systems (RTLS) provider in healthcare, using location technology and rules-based automation tools to make health systems safer and more efficient. The combination of Midmark and Versus will create a unique offering of clinical workflow solutions. These solutions encompass clinical workflow services, RTLS technology, medical equipment, diagnostic devices and design assistance, resulting in improved efficiency within health systems

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Healthcare Asset Management Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

How will the global market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What is the nature of competition in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the market?

