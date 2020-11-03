Arrived and left: a DHB selection is missing at Dissinger

Düsseldorf (dpa) – German handball players will have to do without traveler’s Christian Dissinger in the EM qualifying match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Vardar Skopje backcourt player will return home to North Macedonia due to several cases of corona in the vicinity of his club, the German Handball Federation (DHB) has said. Although the 28-year-old is already in Germany, there has been no contact with the DHB squad in the Neuss district, he said.

The 28-year-old will not be available for the squad in Thursday’s game (4:15 p.m. / ZDF) in Düsseldorf, as will goalkeeper Andreas Wolff and back-end players Philipp Weber and Steffen Weinhold. “We now have a squad made up exclusively of players from our handball Bundesliga. It creates even greater clarity, ”said DHB sporting director Axel Kromer.

It’s still unclear if the game will take place. Due to various corona failures, the Bosnians asked the European Handball Federation to postpone the match. A decision should be made on Tuesday.