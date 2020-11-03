Sci-Tech

One more thing, Apple gives the 10 number 2020, what is it?

rej November 3, 2020

Once again, Apple meets its fans. The company sent out a public invitation on Monday evening. The content of this third online event within a few weeks is unknown.

The date is therefore set. Apple will hold a new press conference on November 10th. Given the global health situation, it will take place online, like the previous two that featured iPads, the iPhone 12 and the Apple Watch Series 6.

New Macs with a “home” ARM processor

The invitation does not provide details of the content, but it is likely that Apple will announce new Macs, including MacBooks equipped with a non-Intel processor. This will be a big change of course after 15 years of collaboration between the two giants. Apple has great expertise in the design of SOCS ARM.

On this subject, rumors are causing this change in the “general public” segment, then in the “professional” range. New MacBooks and Mac Mini are therefore possible, followed by the new MacBook Pro, iMac and finally Mac Pro and iMac Pro.

The November 10th element will likely focus on the first MacBooks with an internal ARM processor.

